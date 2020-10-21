Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oman discusses replacing foreigners with locals in government companies - ONA

Oman is considering replacing foreign workers with Omanis in government-run companies, the state news agency ONA reported on Wednesday. The labour minister discussed the plans, which include a programme to give leadership roles to Omani nationals, with the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) and the heads of government-run companies, ONA said.

Reuters | Muscat | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:05 IST
Oman discusses replacing foreigners with locals in government companies - ONA
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)

Oman is considering replacing foreign workers with Omanis in government-run companies, the state news agency ONA reported on Wednesday.

The labour minister discussed the plans, which include a programme to give leadership roles to Omani nationals, with the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) and the heads of government-run companies, ONA said. Oman, rated "junk" by all major ratings agencies, saw its debt climb to around 60% of gross domestic product at the end of 2019 from less than 5% of GDP five years earlier.

Privatising state assets and increasing jobs for Omanis have long been part of plans to overhaul the country's creaking finances hit by lower oil prices, and now the coronavirus pandemic. "Government firms' officials attending the meeting expressed their preparedness to execute plans for the replacement of expatriates and provide jobs for national manpower," ONA said.

The meeting also discussed how to increase productivity at national companies, ONA added. Oman on Wednesday started marketing a U.S. dollar bond, hoping to raise upwards of $3 billion, sources have previously said, as the small oil producer seeks to boost state finances.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indo-US two-plus-two talks on Oct 27 in Delhi: MEA

India will host the third edition of the two-plus-two ministerial dialogue with the US on October 27, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Wednesday. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper will visi...

Sterling jumps 1.7% as Brexit talks resume

Sterling soared on Wednesday to a six-week high and 1.7 on the day against the U.S. dollar after a Bloomberg report that Brexit negotiations were due to start again after halting abruptly last week.The report also said Britain and the Europ...

Puducherry gets retd IFS officer as SEC

Former IFS officer Roy P Thomas has been appointed as the Puducherry state Election Commissioner SEC. An order to this effect was issued by Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory.The new SEC was appointed under the provisions of the Vil...

Third phase of National Supercomputing Mission to start in Jan next year

The third phase of the National Supercomputing Mission NSM will kickstart in January, taking computing speed to around 45 petaflops, the Department of Science and Technology said on Wednesday. The NSM is rapidly boosting high power computin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020