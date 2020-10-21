Left Menu
Development News Edition

Secretary-General underscores value of UN partnerships in Southeast Asia

At a time of global challenge and uncertainty, partnership between the United Nations and regional bodies remains indispensable, the UN Secretary-General told foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) during a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

UN News | Updated: 21-10-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 21:49 IST
Secretary-General underscores value of UN partnerships in Southeast Asia

António Guterres underscored the importance of working together to address pressing issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate response and rising geopolitical tensions.

He thanked countries for their firm commitment to multilateralism, and for backing his call for warring parties to lay down their arms during the pandemic.

“I welcome your support of my appeal for a global ceasefire, which I renewed in my address to the General Assembly last month. I look forward to your further advocacy to help end hostilities around the world, including ongoing conflicts within your region”, he said.

Pandemic recovery and climate action

The Secretary-General was heartened that like the UN, ASEAN members agree that a COVID-19 vaccine should be a global public good and accessible to all people.

He stressed the need to work together to protect lives and jobs, and to keep businesses and economies afloat, while highlighting that building back must be inclusive and sustainable.

“Pandemic recovery has the potential to advance climate action for a carbon-neutral world by 2050. Investment in renewable energy remains more cost-effective than the continued reliance on fossil-fuel subsidies and coal power plants”, he said.

“We also need to reverse declining trends of biodiversity, deforestation and land degradation, and end the unsustainable exploitation of marine resources.”

‘Intensified geopolitical competition’

Turning to peace and security, the Secretary-General expressed concern over “intensified geopolitical competition” in the region and beyond.

Mr. Guterres said increasing tensions in the South China Sea require dialogue and refraining from any escalation.

“I reiterate my hope for the early conclusion of a Code of Conduct. I also call for peaceful dispute resolution, in conformity with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea”, he said.

“In the Korean Peninsula, ASEAN’s Foreign Ministers have an important role to play in calling for the parties, especially the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, to continue what was started. The United Nations stands ready, including in cooperation with ASEAN, to support the process and key parties in their efforts.”

Solve the Rohingya crisis

The Secretary-General also focused on the ongoing displacement of Rohingya and other communities in Myanmar.

Nearly one million Rohingya have sought refuge in neighbouring Bangladesh, most of whom arrived after escaping a violent crackdown by security forces in August 2017.

OCHA/Vincent TremeauYoung Rohingya boys look out of their shelter at the Hakimpara refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

Mr. Guterres recalled his previous appeals for action to address the root causes of the crisis and to create conditions for the voluntary repatriation of refugees.

“Beyond solutions for the immediate humanitarian suffering, accountability is an imperative for long-term reconciliation,” he said, underlining the UN’s readiness to cooperate further on the issue.

Scale-up sustainable development

On Wednesday, the UN and ASEAN adopted a new five-year Plan of Action that expands cooperation in areas such as youth, peace and security agenda, cyber-security and action to prevent hate speech.

Other priorities covered are building resilience, including to climate disasters, and dramatically increasing social protection.

As this year marks the start of a Decade of Action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the UN chief called for action to meet this challenge.

He said, “In this Decade of Action, we must scale up our efforts across all dimensions of the new Plan of Action, including through advancing gender equality and decarbonizing economies.”

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain becomes first Western European nation to top 1 million COVID-19 cases

Spain became the first Western European country to exceed 1 million coronavirus infections on Wednesday, doubling its tally in just six weeks despite a series of increasingly stringent measures to control the second wave.Health ministry dat...

Pompeo says U.S. still working to determine what caused 'Havana syndrome'

The United States is still investigating what caused dozens of U.S. government employees in China and Cuba to become mysteriously ill, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.Over 40 U.S. government employees were affected by ...

Pompeo to visit India next week

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would travel to New Delhi for the third India-US 22 Dialogue next week on his second Asia trip in less than a month that would also take him to Maldives, Sri Lanka and Indonesia. Looking forward to my upcom...

Cycling-Soler rides crest of Movistar team work to win Vuelta stage two

Spanish rider Marc Soler edged defending champion Primoz Roglic to win stage two of the Vuelta on Wednesday after some magnificent team work from his Movistar side.Roglic narrowly extended his overall lead. Movistar, founded by Navarre nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020