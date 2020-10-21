Left Menu
Competent authorities must prepare to implement National Educational Policy: Karnataka deputy CM

Karnataka Minister of Higher Education and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwatha Narayana on Wednesday gave a call to competent authorities to prepare themselves to play a vital role in implementing the national educational policy (NEP) at the university level.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-10-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 21:58 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Minister of Higher Education and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwatha Narayana on Wednesday gave a call to competent authorities to prepare themselves to play a vital role in implementing the National Educational Policy (NEP) at the university level. Speaking at an online platform on the topic "Role of Competent Authorities in Prosperity of Universities" organized by Bharatiya Shikshana Mandala Karnataka North Chapter and the Rani Channamma University of Belagavi, Narayana said that the policy was expected to make social and economic changes and all authorities needed to work like warriors to implement the ambitious policy.

He further informed that the phase-wise implementation of the policy would begin by 2021. "To take the education system to newer heights, we need to work with the broader principle of 'we' instead of 'I'. This outlook will help us realize the desired goal, which will be achievable when all the universities strive to implement the policy with this perspective. The NEP will ensure greater transparency and accountability," he emphasized.

Dr Sachchidananda Joshi, former Vice-Chancellor of Kushabhau Thackeray University made the keynote address, while others like Dr Pramod Ghai, Former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka University, Dharawad, Prof Ramachandra Gowda, Vice-Chancellor of Rani Channamma University also addressed the participants. (ANI)

