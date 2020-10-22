Left Menu
Development News Edition

Durga Puja reflects unity and strength of India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addresses the people of West Bengal on the commencement of Durga Puja virtually and said this festival reflects the unity and strength of India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 12:39 IST
Durga Puja reflects unity and strength of India, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the people of West Bengal on the commencement of Durga Puja. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addresses the people of West Bengal on the commencement of Durga Puja virtually and said this festival reflects the unity and strength of India. "The festival of Durga Puja is a festival that reflects the unity and strength of India. It is also a reflection of the traditions and culture that comes from Bengal," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister took part in the commencement of Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata, West Bengal, via video link. He addressed the people of the state, being telecast in every booth of the state's 294 constituencies, following social distancing norms. He also spoke in Bengali to wish the people of the State.

"We are celebrating Durga Puja in times of COVID-19, all devotees have shown exemplary restrain. The number of people might be less but the grandeur and devotion are the same. The happiness and joy are still boundless. This is the real Bengal," said PM Modi. He added that such is the power of devotion that it felt, he is not in Delhi but is present among people in West Bengal. When faith is perfect, blessings of Goddess Durga are there with us, the whole country becomes Bengal in a way, he added.

"I urge everyone to ensure 'do gaj ki doori' and wear masks during celebrations at all times," he added. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party has made elaborate arrangements across all booths of West Bengal for viewing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings to the people of the state today coinciding with Durga Puja.

BJP sources said arrangements have been made in accordance with the social distancing norms in view of COVID-19 and only 25 party workers and voters in every polling booth will watch the Prime Minister's address. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea sticks to flu vaccine plan despite safety fears after 13 deaths

South Korean officials refused on Thursday to suspend a seasonal influenza inoculation effort, despite growing calls for a halt, including an appeal from a key group of doctors, after the deaths of at least 13 of those vaccinated. Health au...

Sydney, Canberra to host white-ball leg of India's tour of Australia

Sydney and Canberra will host the white-ball leg of Indias tour of Australia as Cricket Australia and the New South Wales state government reaches an agreement. According to ESPN Cricinfo, Cricket Australia and the New South Wales state gov...

India, US set for military pact on satellite data during Pompeo visit

India is closing in on an agreement with the United States that will give it access to satellite data for better accuracy of missiles and drones, government and industry officials said, as it tries to narrow the gap with the powerful Chines...

Sent from Gitmo to UAE, detainees fear final stop: Yemen

The Guantanamo detainees were promised they were being sent to a Muslim country for rehabilitation that would help integrate them into society, opening the way to jobs, money, and marriage, according to their lawyers and families. It was a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020