Modi to inaugurate key Gujarat projects on Saturday

He will launch the 'Kisan Suryodaya Yojana' for the state's farmers, inaugurate the Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre and a mobile application for tele-cardiology at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, the Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:23 IST
Prime Minister Narenda Modi will inaugurate three key projects in Gujarat on Saturday via video conference.  He will launch the 'Kisan Suryodaya Yojana' for the state's farmers, inaugurate the Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre and a mobile application for tele-cardiology at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, the Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday.  He will also inaugurate a ropeway at Girnar on the occasion, it added. Under the 'Kisan Suryodaya Yojana', which envisages providing day-time power supply for irrigation, farmers will get electricity from 5 am to 9 pm.  The state government has allocated a budget of Rs 3,500 crore for installing transmission infrastructure under this scheme by 2023. Over 234 '66-Kilowatt' transmission lines, with a total length of 3,490 circuit kilometers (CKM) will be established under the project, in addition to 220 KV substations, the statement said.  Dahod, Patan, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Kheda, Tapi, Valsad, Anand and Gir-Somnath have been included under the scheme for 2020-21. The remaining districts will be covered in a phase-wise manner by 2022-23.

With the inauguration of the Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, the institute will now become India's biggest hospital for cardiology, it said.  It will also become one of the select few hospitals in the world with a world-class medical infrastructure and medical facilities. The UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology is undergoing expansion at the cost of Rs 470 crore.  The number of beds will increase from 450 to 1,251 after the completion of the expansion project. The institute will also become the biggest single super speciality cardiac teaching institute in the country and one of the biggest single super speciality cardiac hospitals in the world, the statement said.  The inauguration of the Girnar ropeway will add to the state's profile on the global tourism map.  Initially, there will be 25-30 cabins, with a capacity of eight people per cabin.  A distance of 2.3 kms will now be covered in just 7.5 minutes through the ropeway, the statement said.

