Man shot dead in Delhi's Dwarka; accused identified

A man was shot dead in the Dwarka area here, police said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 19:27 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A man was shot dead in the Dwarka area here, police said on Thursday. According to the Delhi Police, a man was shot dead in Mohan Garden, Vipin Garden 55 foot road in Dwarka.

The deceased has been identified as Vikas, 35 years, resident of Mohan Garden area. He died of gunshot injuries at 55-foot road. The accused has been identified and a search is on. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Prima facie, it appears that the incident took place due to mutual rivalry. (ANI)

