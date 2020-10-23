Left Menu
Development News Edition

I-T dept unearths undisclosed investment, transactions worth Rs 105 cr of Srinagar-based group

The Income Tax Department carried out search and seizure on a group of three assessees at several locations in Srinagar and Delhi, and unearthed total undisclosed investments and cash transactions of Rs 105 crore, officials said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 13:01 IST
I-T dept unearths undisclosed investment, transactions worth Rs 105 cr of Srinagar-based group
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Income Tax Department carried out search and seizure on a group of three assessees at several locations in Srinagar and Delhi, and unearthed total undisclosed investments and cash transactions of Rs 105 crore, officials said on Friday. According to an official statement, searches were conducted at 15 residential and business premises on Thursday out of which 14 were in Srinagar and one was in Delhi.

"The group is engaged in multiple businesses including real estate, construction and renting of commercial and residential complexes in Srinagar, hotel industry, handicrafts, carpet trading, etc. The search has lead to a seizure of unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 1.82 crore and jewellery/bullion worth Rs 74 lakh. Total undisclosed investments and cash transactions of Rs 105 crore of the group, have been unearthed during the search," the Central Board of Direct Taxes said in a statement. The department said that the group also owns a huge mall of 75,000 sq ft in Srinagar, but added that the corresponding income tax returns have not been filed.

"The land was acquired under the Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001 (popularly known as 'Roshni Act') from the (erstwhile) state government, at a throwaway price. The search has uncovered evidences of unexplained investment of more than Rs 25 crore in this mall," the statement said. "The group is also constructing six residential towers in Srinagar, out of which two towers, of around 50 flats each, have already been completed and remaining are under construction, for which also income tax returns have not been filed. Prima-facie there is an unexplained investment of Rs 20 crore in this project," it added.

The Income Tax department said that the group is also running a school, under a trust which is not registered under the Income-tax Act, 1961, and added that one of the trustees has admitted to having withdrawn substantial cash from the said trust which has been diverted towards other business purposes and personal expenses of the group. Prima-facie there is an unexplained investment of around Rs 10 crore in this school building, the department said in the statement.

It said that the search has lead to the recovery of incriminating evidences regarding receipt and payment of cash amounting to more than Rs 50 crore from various premises. Three lockers have been found, which have been put under restraint, and all the properties are being referred for valuation, the statement said. "An engineering consulting firm, which had valued almost all immovable properties of the assessee group, was also covered under the search. It has been found that this firm has not filed any income tax return, even though more than 100 evaluations have been done by it, with consultancy receipts of more than Rs 4 crore, in the last six financial years," it said.

The department said that the engineering consultant firm had valued the properties of various assessees of the valley in such a way that they could mortgage those properties to avail maximum loans from Jammu and Kashmir Bank and added that most of such loans have become non-performing assets (NPA) as per the bank. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. sanctions two officials from Lebanon's Hezbollah

The United States has imposed sanctions on two officials from the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, the U.S. Treasury Department said, including one who served as a senior military commander in the south of the country. Nabil Qaouk, a member...

Amazon refuses to appear before Joint Committee of Parliament on Data Protection Bill

E-commerce giant Amazon has refused to appear before the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Data Protection Bill on October 28 and this amounts to breach of privilege, panel chairperson and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said on Friday. Lekhi sai...

Airtel Africa Apr-Sept profit falls 37% to USD 145 mn

Bharti Airtels Africa operations, Airtel Africa, on Friday posted 36.6 per cent decline in profit on reported currency basis at USD 145 million Rs 1,066 crore for the six months ended September 30. The company had posted a profit after tax ...

Nexteer Unveils New High-Output Electric Power Steering System

Converts Heavy-Duty Trucks Light Commercial Vehicles from Hydraulic to Electric Power Steering Enables Heavier Vehicles to Take Advantage of Advanced Safety, Comfort and Fuel Economy AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 23, 2020 PRNewswire -- Ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020