India extends ESI Scheme for first time to Arunachal Pradesh

In its continuous endeavor to cover more workers under ESI Scheme, Govt. of India has now extended the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Scheme for the first time to Arunachal Pradesh, with effect from 1st November 2020. A notification to this effect has been issued by the Central Government for notifying the district of Papum Pare, under ESI Scheme.

All factories located in the district of Papum Pare of Arunachal Pradesh employing 10 or more persons shall become eligible for coverage under ESI Act 1948. The facility of online registration under the ESI Scheme is available on the website www.esic.in and also on the "Shram Suvidha Portal" of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India. No physical documents are required to be submitted for registration under the ESI Act. The employees working in these factories, earning wages up to Rs. 21,000/- per month (Rs. 25 thousand per month for persons with disability) shall be eligible for coverage under the ESI Scheme.

The covered employees and their dependants shall become eligible for a host of benefits including Cashless Medical Care Services, Sickness Benefit, Maternity Benefit, Employment Injury Benefit, and Dependant Benefit in case of death due to employment injury, Unemployment Benefit, etc. Arrangements for medical care are being made through a newly opened Dispensary Cum Branch Office (DCBO) at Itanagar.

(With Inputs from PIB)