Turkey's Erdogan hopes to work with Russia in Nagorno-Karabakh solution

Turkey's Erdogan hopes to work with Russia in Nagorno-Karabakh solutionReuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 16:51 IST
Turkey has as much right to be in the solution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as Russia, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding that he hoped Ankara and Moscow could work on a solution together.
Speaking to reporters, Erdogan also said Azerbaijan had a righteous demand that Turkey be included in the negotiations. World powers want to prevent the fighting sparking a wider war that draws in Turkey and Russia.
