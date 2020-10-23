First digital X-Ray unit of general hospital inaugurated by Ramesh Chennithala in Kochi

Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday inaugurated the first digital X-RAY unit of a general hospital at the Ernakulam general hospital in Kochi. Speaking at the event, Chennithala said that the new unit would be able to examine up to 500 patients a day and praised the state for having the best healthcare in the country.

"This unit is unique in that it can perform X-ray examinations on up to 500 patients a day. This will help in resolving delays in government hospitals. We live in a pandemic situation," he said. "The systems we have achieved over the decades must be able to deal effectively with COVID-19. Kerala has had a better healthcare system than any other state for decades," he added. (ANI)