Fill over 8,500 vacant Mahatransco posts soon: Maha minister

Fill over 8,500 vacant Mahatransco posts soon: Maha ministerPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 23:09 IST
Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Friday directed that over 8,500 vacant posts in the state-run Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company(Mahatransco) be filled soon, officials said.
Of these, 6,750 post are from the technical category and 1,762 from engineering.
A meeting was held in this regard in Mantralaya onFriday, an official release said.
- READ MORE ON:
- NitinRaut