PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 23:09 IST
Fill over 8,500 vacant Mahatransco posts soon: Maha minister
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Friday directed that over 8,500 vacant posts in the state-run Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company(Mahatransco) be filled soon, officials said.

Of these, 6,750 post are from the technical category and 1,762 from engineering.

A meeting was held in this regard in Mantralaya onFriday, an official release said.

