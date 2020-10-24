Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra: Veda Sabha held at Kanaka Durga temple on eve of Dussehra

The 'Veda Sabha' was held at Kanaka Durga temple premises on Indrakeeladri hillock on Saturday on the eve of Dussehra.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 24-10-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 23:12 IST
Andhra: Veda Sabha held at Kanaka Durga temple on eve of Dussehra
Visuals from the Veda Sabha organised in Kanaka Durga temple on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The 'Veda Sabha' was held at Kanaka Durga temple premises on Indrakeeladri hillock on Saturday on the eve of Dussehra. Scholars of four 'Vedas' from across the state participated in the event and recited hymns.

Usually, each year close to 400 scholars take part in the event but this year the number was limited to 50 owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The temple administration and others felicitated the scholars at the event.

The tradition of organising the 'Veda Sabha' has been going on for the past 30 years at the temple. Meanwhile, while Dussehra is one of the biggest festivals celebrated at the Kanaka Durga temple the restriction on entry of devotees for darshan owing to the COVID-19 pandemic has dampened the atmosphere.

While each year the number of devotees visiting the temple at this time of the year numbered close to one lakh on a daily basis, this time the limit has been set at 10,000 visitors per day. Out of the 10,000 tickets for darsanam, while 4,000 had been announced as free darsan tickets, 3,000 tickets each would have been sold for Rs 300 and Rs 500 respectively.

However, the devotees have alleged that the tickets set aside for free darsanam are not being allotted properly online. They also said that COVID-19 guidelines are not being followed properly, and the temple authorities are not strictly implementing social distancing in the premises. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh Secretary Pathuri Nagabhushanam met the Executive Officer of the temple MV Suresh Babu and requested that the free darsanam system should run without errors and those poor devotees who have travelled many miles on foot should be allowed to enter the temple.

Further, for the well being of the devotees, Nagabhushanam also requested the temple authorities to strictly follow social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines in the premises. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

When I bow before public, Digvijaya, Kamal Nath I'm kneeling because they don't understand humility: Shivraj

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that when he bows in front of the public, Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath say that he is kneeling because they dont understand what humility is. Chouhan said that Congres...

Gunmen storm school in Cameroon, killing at least six children

Gunmen stormed a school in Cameroon on Saturday and opened fire indiscriminately, killing at least six children and wounding about eight more in a region where separatist insurgents operate, officials and parents said. Arriving on motorbike...

Rajnath Singh reviews situation, preparedness in eastern sector at Army's Trishakti Corps in Sukna

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited the Headquarters of 33 Corps at Sukna in Darjeeling and reviewed situation and preparedness in the Eastern Sector. The Defence Minister was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General M...

France recalls ambassador from Turkey

France has recalled its ambassador from Turkey on Saturday after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron he needed mental treatment over his attitude towards Muslims and Islam, Macrons office said.Presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020