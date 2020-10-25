Bihar polls: Chirag Paswan to perform puja of Goddess Sita at Sitamarhi as LJP's vision document promises grand Sita temple

By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan, who has promised in his 'vision document' to construct a Sita Mandir in Bihar, is all set to visit Sitamarhi on Sunday where he will perform puja of Goddess Sita.

In their 'Bihar first Bihari first' vision document for Bihar Assembly polls, the LJP mentioned construction of Sita temple at Sitamarhi as similar to Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. According to the vision document, the LJP also wants to develop the proposed temple's surrounding areas.

The LJP president has also promised in his vision document to construct a six-lane road corridor to connect Sitamarhi to Ayodhya. He mentioned that the road construction would be up to the Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border which will be called Sita-Ram corridor. "Without Sita, Lord Ram is incomplete. I will build the goddess Sita temple so that people can come and visit temple in sequence," Paswan said.

He also wishes to develop all the mythological places associated with Bihar as pilgrim tourism. Responding to comments by Bihar BJP leaders asking him not to use Prime Minister Modi's photograph for his election campaign, Paswan said, "I do not need photographs of PM Modi. He is in my heart. Much like Hanuman's devotion for Ram, if you cut open my heart you will find only Modi-ji."

Earlier in August, when Prime Minister Modi led the groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya for construction of a Ram temple at his birthplace, Paswan had said it his "good fortune". "As a descendant of mother Shabri, who hailed from a deprived section, was a disciple of saint Matang and was an ardent devotee of Shri Ram, it is my good fortune that the temple is being constructed again in my lifetime," he tweeted. (ANI)