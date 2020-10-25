With spike of 50,129 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 78,64,811

Left Menu
With 50,129 new COVID-19 cases, India's total coronavirus cases surged to 78,64,811 on Sunday, as per the Union Health Ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 10:10 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

With 50,129 new COVID-19 cases, India's total coronavirus cases surged to 78,64,811 on Sunday, as per the Union Health Ministry. With 578 new deaths, the death toll mounts to 1,18,534.

The total number of active cases stands at 6,68,154 after a decrease of 12,526 in last 24 hours while total cured cases are 70,78,123 with 62,077 new discharges in last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. With 1,40,702 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 14,55,107 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 43,152 have died so far

Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 86,768 active cases, while 7,00,737 people have recovered and 10,873 have succumbed to the coronavirus. Kerala has 97,520 active cases, while 2,87,261 patients have been cured so far in the state along with 1,306 deaths reported due to the disease.

West Bengal has 36,807 active cases, while Tamil Nadu and the national capital Delhi have 31,787 and 26,467 active cases respectively. Meanwhile, a total of 10,25,23,469 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 24th October. Of these, 11,40,905 samples were tested yesterday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

In a significant achievement, India's total recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 70 lakhs. The top four states account for more than half of the total recovered cases. About 44 per cent active caseload of the country is contributed by them, said the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

