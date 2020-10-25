Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five workers injured in mishap at Lord Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh

Five workers at Lord Balaji temple were injured after hot water spilled on them in an accident on Saturday. They were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

ANI | Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 25-10-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 11:06 IST
Five workers injured in mishap at Lord Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh
Workers of Lord Balaji temple in hospital after Hot water fell on them in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Five workers at Lord Balaji temple were injured after hot water spilled on them in an accident on Saturday. They were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The incident happened at 1.30 pm when the workers entered into the kitchen, the lid of tamarind boiler opened up and hot water fell on them following which they were taken to Aswini hospital. Two of the five workers suffered burns while others have suffered minor injuries.

Varadarajulu, one of the workers said, "This afternoon we were entering into the kitchen. Some water leaked out of Tamarind boiler and its lid fell off. Few of us felt the heat of steam on our backs. Skin is slightly burnt of two but they are fine." TTD released a statement in this regard saying "This afternoon cooking water leaked from a utensil and fell on five kitchen workers. Two of them suffered burns. They have been taken to Aswini Hospital. Doctors gave first aid to them. TTD additional EO Dharma Reddy has visited the workers at the hospital." (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Remember soldiers guarding our borders, light a 'diya' for them: PM Modi

Asserting that India stands firmly with its brave soldiers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to light a diya at their homes to honour security forces guarding its borders while they celebrate festivals. In his monthly Man...

Sri Lanka increases coronavirus-curfew zones after spike in cases

Authorities in Sri Lanka increased the coronavirus-related curfew zones to 56 police divisions on Sunday, to check the virus spread through community-level transmission. So far, the island nation has reported 7,521 COVID-19 cases. The virus...

Team's belief has been great since the Super Over win: Arshdeep

The nervy double Super Over win against defending champions Mumbai Indians sky-rocketed Kings XI Punjabs belief and played a role in effecting a turnaround in their fortunes in the IPL, according to the teams left-arm fast-medium bowler Ars...

Rajnath performs 'Shastra Puja' at key military base in Darjeeling district of WB

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday performed Shastra Puja worship of weapons at a key military base in Siliguri which is responsible for guarding the Line of Actual Control LAC with China in the Sikkim sector. Chief of Army Staff Gen....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020