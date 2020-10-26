Left Menu
Reports of firing at Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad not established: UP police

The reports about shots being fired at Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in Bulandshahr has not been established, Uttar Pradesh police said on Sunday.

ANI | Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-10-2020 09:21 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 09:21 IST
Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Kumar Singh speaking to ANI on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The reports about shots being fired at Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in Bulandshahr has not been established, Uttar Pradesh police said on Sunday. Azad Samaj Party national president Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday claimed that shots were fired at his convoy in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. In a tweet, he said that shots were fired when party members were campaigning for Assembly by-polls that have been scheduled for November 3.

"Opposition parties have been terrified of our candidate in Bulandshahr elections and today's rally worried them, due to which my convoy was fired at in a cowardly manner. This shows their desperation... they want the atmosphere to be toxic but we will not let this happen," Chandrashekhar Azad tweeted in Hindi. According to police, no complaint has been lodged in this regard and the incident is yet to be confirmed.

"There are reports in media about shots being fired at Azad Samaj Party's Chandrashekhar Azad, the occurrence of the incident has not been established. A ruckus erupted between workers of Azad Samaj Party and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Sunday.No complaint has been lodged and if a complaint is filed we will register the case," said Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Kumar Singh told ANI. (ANI)

