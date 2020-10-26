Left Menu
Development News Edition

AU COVID-19 Response Fund raises USD 44 million

The call for more funds was made by the President during the virtual fund-raising webinar for the AU COVID-19 Response Fund on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-10-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 15:04 IST
AU COVID-19 Response Fund raises USD 44 million
The Fund also supports the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention – Africa CDC – which plays a key role in the continental response. Image Credit: Pixabay

African Union Chairperson, President Cyril Ramaphosa, says while the African Union COVID-19 Response Fund has to date raised USD 44 million - more still needs to be done.

"I want to thank all the countries on the continent who have contributed, as well as our donor community partners and the continental and international business fraternity.

"However, we need to raise at least a further USD 300 million to ensure assistance is provided to societies and countries in need, and to enable us to weather the health and economic storm in the weeks, months and years ahead," said the President.

The call for more funds was made by the President during the virtual fund-raising webinar for the AU COVID-19 Response Fund on Saturday.

Established in April this year, the Fund was set up to mitigate the social, economic and humanitarian impact of the pandemic across the continent. It is a financial instrument to mobilise and manage funds from the private sector and other stakeholders.

The Fund also supports the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention – Africa CDC – which plays a key role in the continental response.

With eight months since the first reported case of Coronavirus on the African continent, over one million people have been infected with the virus in Africa, and close to 28 000 people have lost their lives.

"This pandemic will continue to be with us for a long time to come. Its effects on human health, on our societies and on our economies have been dire, and we are only now starting to fully comprehend the scale of the devastation.

"For us to continue to with prevention efforts, health care and case management for our people, the Fund has to mobilise additional resources as quickly as possible," said the President.

With the search for the COVID-19 vaccine still ongoing, President Ramaphosa said the need for funds is critical as the continent will need substantial resources to ensure equitable access for all African countries.

"I call on both our first-time donors and those who have pledged their support previously to give generously to the Fund.

"In doing so, you are not just making a contribution to overcoming this current emergency – you are also making a solid investment in Africa's recovery and in her future," said President Ramaphosa.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Multani case: Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini appears before SIT

Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini on Monday appeared before the Punjab police SIT in connection with the 1991 Balwant Singh Multani disappearance case. Saini was summoned to join the investigation at the Mataur police station in Mohali. ...

The more Congress hates PM, the more people support Modi: Nadda

Hitting out at the Congress for its criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda on Monday said the more the opposition party and its leaders lie and hate Modi, the more people will support him. In a series of tweets, Nadda...

Low-key Bijoya Dashami celebrations in Bengal

The five-day Durga Puja festivities in Bengal came to an end on Monday, albeit colourful processions, which usually mark the occasion, were largely missing from the city streets, as the idol immersion ceremony was observed by just a handful...

Sterling steadies against dollar; Brexit talks extended to Wednesday

Sterling stabilised against the dollar on Monday as markets turned cautious over new lockdown restrictions in Europe and record-high daily virus cases in the United States, with riskier currencies losing out. U.S. COVID-19 cases hit record ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020