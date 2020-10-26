No 'Miya' museum will be allowed to be set up by Assam govt, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam government shot down Congress MLA's proposal to set up a 'Miya' museum in Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, according to state's Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. 'Miya' is the name used for the Bengali speaking Muslim community in the state.

"Assam government hereby makes it clear that no 'Miya' museum or any other such museum will be allowed to be set up in Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra. No one will establish it, not even Museum Director," Sarma told reporters on Sunday. Earlier, Congress MLA from Baghbar constituency, Sherman Ali Ahmed had proposed the state government for setting up the 'Miya Museum at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalashetra.

He had also written to the director of museums of the Assam government to expedite the process of setting up the museum. "I have proposed a museum for the people living in the char-chapori areas of Assam. The museum should be established at Kalashetra in Guwahati. Since the majority of the population of these areas is from the so-called Miya (Bengali Muslim) community, therefore, the museum should be named as Miya Museum," Ali had said.

The 'char-chapori' are riverine islands that are found in the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries, mostly in lower Assam. (ANI)