ITBP to organise 200 km Walkathon under Fit India Movement in Rajasthan

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is set to organise a 200-kilometre long Walkathon under Fit India Movement, from October 31 to November 2 in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. According to ITBP, all Central Armed Police Forces senior officers will be participating in the event. The Walkathon will start from Indo-Pak border in Jaisalmer.

Moreover, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will flag off a 200-km long Walkathon. Earlier on Sunday, ITBP had organised a "Run for Unity" at their headquarters by the North-West Frontier ITBP and Leh, Ladakh based Units of the Force.

"#FitIndia #RunforUnity organized by HQ NW Frontier ITBP and Leh, Ladakh based Units of the Force," ITBP tweeted on Sunday. (ANI)