Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITBP to organise 200 km Walkathon under Fit India Movement in Rajasthan

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is set to organise a 200-kilometre long Walkathon under Fit India Movement, from October 31 to November 2 in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 17:54 IST
ITBP to organise 200 km Walkathon under Fit India Movement in Rajasthan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is set to organise a 200-kilometre long Walkathon under Fit India Movement, from October 31 to November 2 in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. According to ITBP, all Central Armed Police Forces senior officers will be participating in the event. The Walkathon will start from Indo-Pak border in Jaisalmer.

Moreover, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will flag off a 200-km long Walkathon. Earlier on Sunday, ITBP had organised a "Run for Unity" at their headquarters by the North-West Frontier ITBP and Leh, Ladakh based Units of the Force.

"#FitIndia #RunforUnity organized by HQ NW Frontier ITBP and Leh, Ladakh based Units of the Force," ITBP tweeted on Sunday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

R80 million paid to Sedibeng Water for continuation of projects

The Department of Water and Sanitation says an amount of R80 million has been paid to Sedibeng Water for the continuation of projects in Sedibeng District Municipality.The department said that Sedibeng Water has made a commitment to pay all...

All UP districts to have anti-human trafficking police stations

All districts of Uttar Pradesh will now have anti- human trafficking police stations to check the trafficking of women and children. These police stations will be set up in all districts of the state for effective action in trafficking case...

Soumitra Chatterjee very critical : family sources

The health condition of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained very critical on Monday, neither improving nor worsening, his family sources said. The 85-year-old thespians platelet count had dropped on Sunday.His condition ha...

Erdogan calls on Turks to boycott French goods

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on Monday for Turks never to buy French goods and urged European Union leaders to halt French leader Emmanuel Macrons anti-Islam agenda.Erdogan said on Saturday Macron had a problem with Muslims and n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020