Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt procures 151.17 lakh tonne paddy at MSP for Rs 28,543 cr so far this season

State-owned FCI and state procurement agencies have bought 21 per cent more paddy so far in the kharif marketing season of this year at 151.17 lakh tonnes amounting to Rs 28,543 crore. Till Sunday, 3,53,252 cotton bales valuing Rs 1,047.90 crore has been procured benefitting 68,419 farmers. Oilseeds, pulses and copra are also being purchased..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 17:58 IST
Govt procures 151.17 lakh tonne paddy at MSP for Rs 28,543 cr so far this season

State-owned FCI and state procurement agencies have bought 21 per cent more paddy so far in the kharif marketing season of this year at 151.17 lakh tonnes amounting to Rs 28,543 crore. Paddy procurement for kharif 2020-21 is progressing smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala with purchase of over 151.17 lakh tonne up to October 25 against 125.05 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of last year.

Out of the total purchase of 151.17 lakh tonnes, Punjab has contributed 100.89 lakh tonnes. "About 12.98 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with an MSP value of Rs 28,542.59 crore at a rate of Rs 18,880 per tonne," an official statement said.

Cotton seed (kapas) procurement operations under MSP are going on smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Till Sunday, 3,53,252 cotton bales valuing Rs 1,047.90 crore has been procured benefitting 68,419 farmers.

Oilseeds, pulses and copra are also being purchased..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan calls on Turks to boycott French goods

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on Monday for Turks never to buy French goods and urged European Union leaders to halt French leader Emmanuel Macrons anti-Islam agenda.Erdogan said on Saturday Macron had a problem with Muslims and n...

'The Crown' executive producer Suzanne Mackie moves ahead to set up new production company

Suzanne Mackie has parted her ways with The Crown producer Left Bank Pictures to set up her own independent production company, Orchid Pictures. According to Variety, Mackie, who is one of the drama executives in the UK, has been a key arch...

CM Khattar sees Baroda bypoll as reflection of public opinion on his governance

By Pragya Kaushika In what could be seen as an attempt to put up a fight and win the upcoming Baroda bypoll in Haryana, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP is on a spree to get former Congress leaders and dissidents into the partys fold.Chief Minist...

U.S.'s Pompeo says Libya ceasefire agreement a "courageous step"

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that a ceasefire agreement between Libyas warring factions was a courageous step and that all foreign fighters must leave the country in 90 days in line with the accord.Pompeo, who arrived ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020