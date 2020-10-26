CM Kejriwal to inaugurate 15-TPD waste-to-energy plant at Ghazipur poultry market
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Tuesday inaugurate a waste-to-energy plant at the Ghazipur fish and poultry market, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said. The plant will be able to process 15 tonnes of waste per day and generate 1,500 units of power a day, he said. "The biodegradable waste generated at the fish and poultry market would end up at the Ghazipur landfill. To avoid it, the plant has been set up. It will be inaugurated by the chief minister on Tuesday," Rai said
The plant will start producing electricity from November 20, he said
The work to set up the Rs 4.2-crore plant started a year ago. Its operation and maintenance cost for six years is estimated to be 1.11 crore.
