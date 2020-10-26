Left Menu
CM Kejriwal to inaugurate 15-TPD waste-to-energy plant at Ghazipur poultry market

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Tuesday inaugurate a waste-to-energy plant at the Ghazipur fish and poultry market, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said. It will be inaugurated by the chief minister on Tuesday," Rai said The plant will start producing electricity from November 20, he said The work to set up the Rs 4.2-crore plant started a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 19:00 IST
CM Kejriwal to inaugurate 15-TPD waste-to-energy plant at Ghazipur poultry market

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Tuesday inaugurate a waste-to-energy plant at the Ghazipur fish and poultry market, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.  The plant will be able to process 15 tonnes of waste per day and generate 1,500 units of power a day, he said.   "The biodegradable waste generated at the fish and poultry market would end up at the Ghazipur landfill. To avoid it, the plant has been set up. It will be inaugurated by the chief minister on Tuesday," Rai said

The plant will start producing electricity from November 20, he said

The work to set up the Rs 4.2-crore plant started a year ago. Its operation and maintenance cost for six years is estimated to be 1.11 crore.

Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

Kenya's COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19.

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized.

Guinea's elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

Soccer-'Fake news': Pogba denies quitting France team over Macron comments

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on Monday denied media reports that said he quit the France national team over comments made by the countrys President Emmanuel Macron which were perceived to be against Islam.

'Orderly' Trump win most favourable outcome for equities, JPMorgan says

U.S. investment bank JPMorgan expects the SP500 index to surge to 3,900 points if U.S. President Donald Trump is re-elected next week, calling such an outcome the most favourable for stock markets.

Thai protesters, 'human beings, not dust', march in challenge to king

Describing themselves as human beings, not dust, thousands of Thai protesters demanding reforms of the monarchy marched to the German embassy in Bangkok on Monday to put pressure on King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

SC asks Karnataka HC to decide CCI plea for vacating stay on probe against Amazon, Flipkart

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Karnataka High Court to decide the CCI plea for vacating stay on the investigation against e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart for alleged anti-competitive practices.
