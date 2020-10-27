Left Menu
No onion auctions in Nashik district APMCs

The Lasalgaon APMC Asia's biggest onion market - also did not see any auction activity. To contain onion prices, the Centre on Friday's last imposed stock holding limit on retail and wholesale traders till December 31 to improve the domestic availability of the commodity and provide relief to consumers.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 27-10-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 00:21 IST
There were no onion auctions in Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) across Nashik district of Maharashtra on Monday as traders registered their protest against the stock limit on the commodity imposed by the Centre. The Lasalgaon APMC Asia's biggest onion market - also did not see any auction activity.

To contain onion prices, the Centre on Friday's last imposed stock holding limit on retail and wholesale traders till December 31 to improve the domestic availability of the commodity and provide relief to consumers. Retailers can stock onion only up to 2 tonnes, whereas wholesale traders are allowed to keep up to 25 tonnes, Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan had said last week.

To register their protest over the move, traders refused to buy onions from farmers, and auctions in 15 APMCs and four sub-committees in the district remained closed on Monday. At the Lasalgaon APMC, though chairperson Suvarna Jagtap announced that onions that have arrived will be auctioned, traders did not participate in buying activity.

