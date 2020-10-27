Left Menu
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. His office said that Athawale was admitted to Bombay Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Updated: 27-10-2020 17:26 IST
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale tests positive for COVID-19
Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. His office said that Athawale was admitted to Bombay Hospital as a precautionary measure.

The minister took to social media and confirmed the news, "I have tested COVID-19 positive and as per advise of the doctors, I have been hospitalised for few days. Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get COVID-19 tests done. Take care and stay safe."

With 1,34,657 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 14,70,660 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 43,348 have died so far. (ANI)

