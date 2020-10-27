Matter of shame doctors are not being paid: Kejriwal on doctors' protest

Left Menu
Asserting that it is a matter of shame that doctors are not being paid their salaries for months, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said there shouldn't be politics in the matter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 17:37 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that it is a matter of shame that doctors are not being paid their salaries for months, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said there shouldn't be politics in the matter. The doctors and health workers of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)-run hospitals, including Hindu Rao Hospital, are on strike over non-payment of salaries.

"Some municipal hospital doctors are sitting on strike because they have not been paid for months. This is a matter of shame for all of us. There shouldn't be politics in this matter," he said, questioning the MCD over the scarcity of funds to pay the salaries. Earlier in the day, North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Jai Prakash met the protestors and assured them of clearing their one or two months' salaries at least.

"Today evening, I will sanction the release of at least one or two months' salaries. They should withdraw the strike now and treat patients. I am agreeing with their demands, then they should also end the strike. Everyone should work responsibly amid COVID-19 crisis," said Prakash. Taking exception to the ongoing protest and a hunger strike by the resident doctors, the Indian Medical Association also stated that it sends a wrong message to the profession and the nation. "It demoralises the entire doctor community." (ANI)

