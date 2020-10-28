Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. offshore energy producers brace for Hurricane Zeta impact

Zeta's winds decreased to 65 miles per hour (100 kph) after sweeping across the Yucatan Peninsula early Tuesday but are forecast to restrengthen to 85 mph as its churns over the central Gulf of Mexico, the NHC said in a mid-day update. On Monday, it became the 11th hurricane of the Atlantic season, which on average has six.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-10-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 00:07 IST
U.S. offshore energy producers brace for Hurricane Zeta impact
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Energy firms and ports along the U.S. Gulf Coast prepared on Tuesday for another test as Hurricane Zeta, the 11th hurricane of the season, entered the Gulf of Mexico. BP, Chevron and Royal Dutch Shell, among others, evacuated 157 offshore facilities and sharply cut production from the offshore region. Pipeline operator Enbridge evacuated two platforms and removed workers from a Louisiana natural gas processing plant.

Some oil producers were pulling staff for at least the sixth time since June, a process made more difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic with workers required to be tested for the virus before returning to work. Energy producers on Tuesday shut nearly half the region's oil output, or 914,811 barrels per day (bpd), and 1.5 billion cubic feet per day, or more than half its natural gas output, the U.S. offshore energy regulator said.

U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore oil production accounts for about 17% of total U.S. crude oil output and 5% of total U.S. dry natural gas production. Zeta's winds decreased to 65 miles per hour (100 kph) after sweeping across the Yucatan Peninsula early Tuesday but are forecast to restrengthen to 85 mph as its churns over the central Gulf of Mexico, the NHC said in a mid-day update.

On Monday, it became the 11th hurricane of the Atlantic season, which on average has six. A hurricane watch was issued for parts of Louisiana to the Mississippi-Alabama border by the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC). Zeta could hit the U.S. coast on Wednesday at or near hurricane strength, the NHC said.

Energy ports from Baton Rouge to Pascagoula were operating under advisories warning of the potential for gale force winds. A Louisiana deep water oil export port said it was implementing its inclement weather plan. U.S. crude futures gained 1.8% in Tuesday trading after falling more than 3% on Monday over fears of rising COVID-19 cases and increased crude supplies.

TRENDING

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Portals of Rangnath temple in Vrindavan to reopen for devotees on Oct 30

The portals of Rangnath temple in Vrindavan will reopen for devotees from October 30, according to the temple administration. Chief executive officer of the temple Angha Srinivasan said adhering to COVID-19 guidelines has been made obligato...

Tech chief executives to defend key law in front of U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday

The chief executives of Twitter Inc, Facebook and Alphabet Inc will tell U.S. lawmakers at a hearing on Wednesday that a federal law protecting internet companies is crucial to free expression on the internet, according to written testimoni...

EU tells UK to say how long it will align with EU financial rules

Britain must spell out how far it wants to diverge from European Union rules if it wants access to the blocs financial market from January, a top European Commission official said on Tuesday. Britain has left the EU and access under transit...

SDMC doctor dies of COVID-19

A 41-year-old doctor working with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation died of COVID-19 on Tuesday, officials said. The doctor was working in SDMCs Najafgarh Zone since 2008 and was posted at Maternity and Child Welfare Centre Rangpuri, Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020