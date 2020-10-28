Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Trump sanctions could give Biden a bargaining chip in deal talks with Iran

Analysts have said Monday's action was among moves by the Trump administration attempting to make it harder for a potential Biden White House to lift sanctions. "It seems clear that one of the primary reasons for yesterday's action was to try to make it more difficult for a potential next administration to go back into the JCPOA," said Peter Harrell, a former State Department official and supporter of Biden, referring to the nuclear deal.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 03:18 IST
ANALYSIS-Trump sanctions could give Biden a bargaining chip in deal talks with Iran

The Trump administration’s imposition of new sanctions on Iran may have been intended to forestall a new nuclear deal with Tehran if Joe Biden is elected president, but it could backfire instead by strengthening Biden's hand at the bargaining table. The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday slapped counterterrorism sanctions on key players in Iran's oil sector for supporting the Quds Force, the elite paramilitary arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The move, just before the Nov. 3 U.S. election, followed sanctions on 18 banks in Iran that Washington imposed earlier this month.

Biden supports returning to diplomacy with Iran if it comes into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal Washington struck with Tehran and five other world powers. Doing that could eventually add some 2 million barrels per day of Iranian oil to world markets that had been cinched off by President Donald Trump’s wider unilateral sanctions on the OPEC member. Analysts have said Monday's action was among moves by the Trump administration attempting to make it harder for a potential Biden White House to lift sanctions.

"It seems clear that one of the primary reasons for yesterday's action was to try to make it more difficult for a potential next administration to go back into the JCPOA," said Peter Harrell, a former State Department official and supporter of Biden, referring to the nuclear deal. While Biden could remove Trump's new sanctions by executive order, he would pay a price.

"The new sanctions do not create a legal barrier to relieving sanctions under Biden," said Henry Rome, a senior analyst at the Eurasia Group, a consultancy. Still, the new sanctions could "provide ammunition to congressional critics," who might say a Biden administration was glossing over Iran's support for terrorism if it sought a new deal with Tehran, Rome said.

It could also create added paperwork and bureaucratic process to unwind the raft of sanctions, making the effort marginally more difficult, experts said. But Monday's sanctions could also offer Biden collateral when cutting an eventual deal, said Kevin Book, an analyst at ClearView Energy Partners.

"Biden can blame Trump for the strictures he put in place even as he offers their elimination as a source of goodwill during negotiations," with Iran, Book said. Tristan Abbey, a former aide to Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski who worked at the national security council in the Trump White House, agreed. "A cynic would say it's more stuff they can barter away in a deal,” said Abbey, now president of Comarus Analytics.

The White House did not comment. Neither did the Biden campaign. Trump left the JCPOA deal in 2018, saying it did not do enough to curb the Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and militant influence across the Middle East.

LITTLE LEFT TO DO ON SANCTIONS The prospect of Biden getting to a new deal with Tehran if elected was already going to be a lengthy endeavor involving many months at least of multilateral talks.

The negotiations would likely come only after Iran takes steps on its nuclear program including downblending stocks of enriched uranium that have built up during the Trump administration, an action that would have to be verified by U.N. inspectors. The U.S. Treasury on Monday blacklisted Iran's Ministry of Petroleum, the National Iranian Oil Company and the National Iranian Tanker Company alongside other individuals and entities. The move freezes any U.S. assets of those blacklisted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.

At least two of the entities, NIOC and NITC, had already been sanctioned under different legal authorities, as the Trump administration carried out its "maximum pressure" policy on Iran. Alireza Miryousefi, the spokesman for Iran's mission to the United Nations, pointed to the duplication as over reliance on sanctions by the Trump administration.

"The U.S. is sanctioning Iranian entities that have already been sanctioned under other phony charges," he said in a statement. "However, the U.S.' addiction to sanctions has not paid off as (the) U.S. national security adviser admitted ... the U.S. has out-sanctioned itself." Miryousefi was referring to comments by Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien, who spoke over the weekend to reporters about the difficulties of using sanctions to stop meddling in U.S. elections.

"One of the problems that we have with both Iran and Russia is that we have so many sanctions out on those countries right now that there’s very little left for us to do," O'Brien said. Washington was "looking at every potential deterrent" to stop the meddling," he said. While the Trump administration is seeking to tie the hands of its successor on Iran, according to Harrell, now a sanctions expert at the Center for a New American Security, it is not clear if it will succeed.

"Legally, there's no reason another administration couldn't undo these sanctions, so it's fundamentally a call about has this changed the political calculus in some way," he said.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Barcelona president Bartomeu quits in fallout of Messi feud

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu resigned Tuesday in the fallout from his feud with Lionel Messi and one the clubs worst seasons in more than a decade. Bartomeu announced that his entire board of directors also resigned, thus avoiding a m...

U.N. in New York cancels in-person meetings over coronavirus infections

The United Nations on Tuesday canceled all in-person meetings at its New York headquarters for the rest of the week after five people in Nigers U.N. mission were infected with the novel coronavirus.After largely operating virtually since Ne...

5th former eBay employee pleads guilty in harassment scheme

A former supervisor of security operations for eBay Incs European and Asian offices pleaded guilty Tuesday to his role in a cyberstalking campaign that included having live spiders and other disturbing deliveries sent to a Massachusetts cou...

New York to increase testing of public transit workers

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Tuesday it is embarking on a first-in-the-nation testing program to test thousands of workers weekly to guard against a second wave of the coronavirus. MTA Chairman Patrick Foye said the g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020