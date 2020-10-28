Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vodafone NZ now first operator in Aotearoa to enable 5G roaming

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aotearoa | Updated: 28-10-2020 08:55 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 08:55 IST
Vodafone NZ now first operator in Aotearoa to enable 5G roaming
Vodafone NZ offers customers the ability to connect to an overseas mobile network for an additional $7 a day for daily roaming, and roam like you’re at home, in more than 100 destinations. Image Credit: Flickr

To prepare in advance for the day many New Zealanders are longing for when international travel restarts - and to continue its market leadership with 5G mobile technology - Vodafone NZ is now the first operator in Aotearoa to enable 5G roaming: to Australia and three other countries.

Tony Baird, Wholesale and Infrastructure Director, Vodafone NZ, explains: "While travel is obviously extremely limited currently, we want to continue to invest in and develop our 5G network because we want to offer the best possible mobile experience to our customers.

"Some might call us incredibly optimistic to launch 5G roaming with international travel off the table, but much of our work is about investing ahead of time to be ready for future demand. We like to know that our customers will be able to use the latest mobile network technology overseas where available when the time comes and borders reopen - and roam like they're at home.

"We already have the largest 5G network in Aotearoa, with more than triple the 5G mobile population coverage of any other provider - meaning we offer 5G mobile services in more places, and covering more people, in parts of Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown. We're now extending that reach internationally."

From today, Vodafone NZ customers with a 5G enabled plan and 5G device, purchased from Vodafone NZ or selected NZ retailers, have the ability to connect to a 5G mobile network in parts of Australia, Taiwan, Latvia and Finland - with many more destinations expected in the coming months.

"Australia is usually the most popular destination for Vodafone customers, and we want to ensure 5G roaming is in place for when international travel across the Tasman resumes, as part of our efforts to future-proof our network.

"While we obviously don't expect hundreds of Kiwis to flock to Latvia or Finland anytime soon, setting up international roaming deals is very complex and time-consuming. So instead of sitting-still while travel is suspended we will continue to look forward and prepare, working with international operators who have also already launched 5G mobile, because international roaming and the ability to use your mobile devices while travelling is incredibly important to business and leisure travellers alike."

Vodafone NZ offers customers the ability to connect to an overseas mobile network for an additional $7 a day for daily roaming, and roam like you're at home, in more than 100 destinations. For more information including terms and conditions, please visit: https://www.vodafone.co.nz/roaming/

Vodafone NZ customers who have a 5G device and 5G enabled to plan can currently experience 5G at no extra cost until 30 June 2021, and after that, the company will charge $10 per connection, per month (or the equivalent Prepay term).

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

US accuses Syria of delaying constitution ahead of election

The United States and several Western allies on Tuesday accused the Syrian government of deliberately delaying the drafting of a new constitution to waste time until presidential elections in 2021 and avoid UN-supervised voting as called fo...

Yogi Adityanath set to address 6 poll rallies in Bihar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address six rallies in the poll-bound state of Bihar starting today. On Wednesday, he will address gatherings in Siwan, East Champaran and Chanpatia Assembly in Paschim Champaran districtThe...

Nicaragua approves "cybercrimes" law, alarming rights groups

Nicaraguas unicameral legislature approved legislation on Tuesday mandating prison sentences for those who use online platforms to spread false information or information that could raise alarm among people. The bill had been pushed by Pres...

Venezuela prosecutor arrests opposition coordinator

Venezuelas top prosecutor said on Tuesday opposition activist Roland Carreno had been arrested, hours after opposition leader Juan Guaido denounced what he called the forced disappearance of the Popular Will partys coordinator.Chief Prosecu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020