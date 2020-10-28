Maha: Sena MP alleges threat to life, files police complaint

Shiv Sena MP from Parbhani Sanjay Jadhav has filed a police complaint alleging threat to his life and claimed a contract of Rs 2 crore has been given to a gang to eliminate him, a police official said on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha member along with his supporters went to Nanalpeth police station in Maharashtra's Parbhani district on Tuesday and lodged the complaint.

As per the complaint, Jadhav got information on October 18 that an influential person man had given 'supari' (contract) of Rs 2 crore to a gang in Nanded, the police official said. The police have started an investigation into the complaint and so far no offense has been registered, he said.

In August this year, Jadhav resigned from his Parliament seat to protest the representation given to the NCP on the non-official administrative board of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) at Jintur in Parbhani. He later withdrew his resignation after an assurance from Shiv Sena president and state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to look into the issue.