President Ramaphosa begins self-quarantine

On Saturday, the President attended a fundraising dinner of the Adopt-a-School Foundation, which is a partner entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-10-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 15:42 IST
President Ramaphosa begins self-quarantine
The President is screened regularly by the South African Military Health Service and subjects himself to screening at venues where he participates in engagements. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has begun a period of self-quarantine following the positive COVID-19 diagnosis of a guest at a dinner attended by the President on Saturday.

The President has wished the guest, who is receiving medical attention, a safe and speedy recovery. He wished other guests good health.

The event for 35 guests was held at a Johannesburg hotel where Foundation guests were the only people hosted by the establishment.

The event adhered stringently to COVID-19 protocols and directives on screening, social distancing, and the wearing of masks.

"As was the case with all guests, the President himself removed his mask only when dining and addressing the guests," said the Presidency.

The Adopt-a-School Foundation advised dinner guests on Tuesday that a guest had shown symptoms on Sunday, and had been tested on Monday before receiving a positive result yesterday.

The Foundation became aware of this development and communicated this to guests yesterday, hours after the President had performed the unveiling of a statue of liberation icon OR Tambo and the official opening of a new Radisson hotel and convention centre in Ekurhuleni in the morning.

The President is screened regularly by the South African Military Health Service and subjects himself to screening at venues where he participates in engagements.

The President is showing no symptoms at this time and will, in line with COVID-19 health advice, be tested should symptoms manifest.

The President will perform his duties remotely and will observe the guidelines that apply to self-quarantine.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

