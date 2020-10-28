Left Menu
Development News Edition

All model GBV one-stop centre identified as hotspots: President Ramaphosa

The President said this when he responded to oral questions from Members of Parliament in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday afternoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-10-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 15:50 IST
All model GBV one-stop centre identified as hotspots: President Ramaphosa
The President said as the safe shelters are being expanded, the government has developed the Victim Support Services Bill to enhance legislation to focus on victims of crime and violence. Image Credit: Flickr

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is working towards ensuring that there is a model, gender-based violence one-stop centre in all areas that have been identified as hotspots.

The President said this when he responded to oral questions from Members of Parliament in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday afternoon.

"We are focused on efforts to ensure that there is a model GBV one-stop centre in each of the identified 30 hotspot areas. These centres provide multidisciplinary services such as psychological and health support.

"They also provide investigation and prosecution but more than that, they also are becoming places of assistance at an economic level for women and help with housing problems as well," he said.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has allocated several properties around the country for use as shelters of safety for victims of gender-based violence.

There are four in Tshwane, six in the Western Cape and two in Johannesburg.

Additional properties are being assessed in other areas, the President said.

"We are therefore working to expand the Khuseleka one-stop centres in the first phase in Cape Town, Sol Plaatjie Municipality, eThekwini, Mangaung, Ehlanzeni, Tshwane and Johannesburg.

"In the second phase, we will identify buildings in the Eastern Cape, North West and Limpopo to enhance the existing Khuseleka shelters."

The Khuseleka One-Stop Centres, which will be open 24 hours a day, provide services such as trauma counselling and psychological support, healthcare, police services, legal assistance and shelter for victims of abuse.

The name ''Khuseleka'' is derived from the Zulu word which means protection.

The President said as the safe shelters are being expanded, the government has developed the Victim Support Services Bill to enhance legislation to focus on victims of crime and violence.

The draft Bill has gone out for public comment and the Department of Social Development is consolidating the inputs received from the public.

"The Bill is victims-centred and touches on the importance of state-owned properties and the accreditation of providers of sheltering services. This in many ways will ensure that service providers are qualified to provide professional services to survivors," he said.

COVID-19

"As part of our response to the Coronavirus pandemic, each Minister and Deputy Minister has been allocated to a district to champion the implementation of the COVID-19 prevention and management strategies and to support programmes to end gender-based violence.

"As part of this, each municipality is called on to develop and support community capacity to deliver gender-based violence prevention interventions.

"This should be implemented through training community-level activists as well as volunteers and GBV services organisations to roll-out prevention programmes."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

"Stop the violence", says father of Black man killed by Philadelphia police

The family of a Philadelphia Black man shot dead by police appealed for calm as a second night of protests over his death brought renewed violence, with clashes between police and demonstrators and some looting of stores. Tension has grippe...

Bank loan fraud: ED attaches assets of poultry firm promoter in Andhra Pradesh

Assets worth Rs 7.57 crore have been attached under the anti-money laundering law in a case of alleged bank loan fraud in Andhra Pradesh, the ED said on Wednesday. A total of 21 immovable properties and Rs 50 lakh deposit kept with an asset...

Nigeria's candidate Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala proposed to lead WTO - sources tell Reuters

A key group of WTO ambassadors has proposed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead the World Trade Organization, trade sources told Reuters on Wednesday, clearing a path for her to become the first woman and African to head the global watchdog in its ...

NTPC enters into agreement with Japan's financial institution for JPY 50 billion

In the first funding for NTPC Ltd under Japan Bank for International Co-operation JBICs GREEN or Global Action for Reconciling Economic growth and Environment preservation initiative, Indias largest power producer today entered into a forei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020