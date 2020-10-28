Maha: FDA shuts operations at unlicensed rice mill in Vasai

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shut operations at a rice mill, which was functioning without a licence in Vasai of Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Wednesday. FDA officials conducted a raid at Sadguru Kripa rice mill in Binar on Tuesday and found that the establishment did not possess a licence to process and polish rice collected from farmers, the official said.

A total of 6,000 quintals of unprocessed rice from the collector's office supplied by the government under the rice purchase scheme was found at the mill, he said. The team also found 28,140 kg of rice from the divisional office of the Tribal Development Corporation, Jawhar meant for processing and polishing, the official said, adding that some of the food grain had been infested by bugs.

According to the FDA, the rice had been stored there since October 10, when it was sent by the TDC office but there were no orders for processing the same and hence it was rotting away. Upon inquiry, a representative of the TDC office informed that the rice lying at the mill was collected from an ashram school at Chimbipada in Bhiwandi during an inspection and was sent to the mill for polishing, which had not been done for want of instructions, the official said.

The FDA has shut operations at the mill till the time a proper licence is procured, he added.