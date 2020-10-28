Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pawar blames Centre's policies for soaring onion prices

Traders kept off the onion auction in most of the Agriculture Produce Market Committees in Maharashtra's Nashik district, including at Lasalgaon APMC, Asia's biggest onion market, for the third consecutive day on Wednesday to protest against the Centre-imposed stock limit on the kitchen staple. Maharashtra is one of the top producers of onion and Nashik is a major hub of the commodity.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 17:39 IST
Pawar blames Centre's policies for soaring onion prices

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday blamed the central government's policies for the spiralling prices of onion and said he would speak to the Centre about the stock limit imposed on the commodity traders. Traders kept off the onion auction in most of the Agriculture Produce Market Committees in Maharashtra's Nashik district, including at Lasalgaon APMC, Asia's biggest onion market, for the third consecutive day on Wednesday to protest against the Centre-imposed stock limit on the kitchen staple.

Maharashtra is one of the top producers of onion and Nashik is a major hub of the commodity. Speaking to onion growers and traders in Nashik, Pawar said a comprehensive policy is needed regarding lifting of the export ban and stock limit of onion, and it should cover interests of all stakeholders.

"Discussions will be held soon with authorities concerned at the Centre regarding this. Though the farmers and traders are suffering due to these decisions, stopping auctions cannot be an option. Therefore, onion auctions at the APMCs should be started," he said. Onion is being sold at Rs 80 to Rs 100 per kg at retail markets in Mumbai and other places.

To contain onion prices, the Centre last week imposed stock holding limit on retail and wholesale traders till December 31 to improve the domestic availability of the key kitchen staple and provide relief to consumers. Retailers can stock up onion up to 2 tonne, whereas wholesale traders are allowed to keep up to 25 tonne, it said.

To register their protest against the Centre's move, traders kept off onion auctions for the last two days in all 15 Agriculture Produce Market Committees in Nashik, including at Lasalgaon APMC, Asia's biggest onion market. Appealing traders to reopen the markets for auction, Pawar said banning export and promoting import was contradictory and the stock limit condition should also be removed.

He said the Centre had excluded onion from the list of essential commodities and at the same time, there were raids against traders. "I don't think the instructions came from the state government," the former Union agriculture minister said.

"The state government is not responsible for action against traders. The decision on import and export of onion takes place at the central government-level," said Pawar, whose party is an alliance partner in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government. Nashik has always been known for growing quality onion and the rise and fall in market prices affect onion the most, the NCP chief said.

He said Nashik is one of the major producers of onion in the country and as a result, the onion produced here is more in demand in the international markets. "Therefore, Nashik suffers the most due to any wrong decision regarding onion. Along with the state government, the Centre should take some policy decisions to resolve the issue," he said.

Pawar said he will hold discussions with the Union minister concerned over the issue and later, a meeting of representatives of traders and farmers will be arranged with the authorities..

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Magpie swoops Australian reporter moments before he goes on air

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Magpie swoops Australian reporter moments before he goes on airA magpie swooped an Australian reporter in the face on Monday, moments before the journalist went live on air for the evening b...

Lift travel restrictions in Mumbai trains in non-peak hours: Maha to Rlys

The Maharashtra government has proposed to the railway authorities that general public be allowed to travel by Mumbai local trains during non-peak hours, an official said on Wednesday. At present only certain categories of persons including...

Science News Roundup: NorthStar and Thales Alenia Space begin work on satellites to combat space collisions; On the moon, water water everywhere and not a drop to drink and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.NorthStar and Thales Alenia Space begin work on satellites to combat space collisionsCanadas NorthStar Earth Space and Thales Alenia Space said on Tuesday they will begin work on a comm...

Trump or Biden's big economic challenge: millions of struggling Americans

The winner of the race for the White House will face a generation of low-to-middle income Americans struggling to get back to work because of a health crisis not seen in more than 100 years. Whether its President Donald Trump or Democratic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020