Punjab: ETT teachers recruitment exam on Nov 29

The Punjab Government has decided to take the examination for recruitment of ETT (Elementary Teacher Training) teachers on November 29.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 28-10-2020 18:38 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The spokesperson of the School Education Department said that the advertisement for the recruitment of 2,364 ETT teachers was published by the department on March 6, 2020.

The written examination for these posts will be taken on November 29 from 10 am to 11.40 am. This recruitment will address the shortage of teachers in schools, according to a press statement from the state government. (ANI)

