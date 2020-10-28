Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paddy procurement up 26% this kharif season; Govt procures 170.53 lakh tonne at Rs 32,196 cr

"About 14.37 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs 32,195.69 crore," an official statement said Procurement operations of seed cotton (kapas) under MSP are going on smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan  and Madhya Pradesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 19:04 IST
Paddy procurement up 26% this kharif season; Govt procures 170.53 lakh tonne at Rs 32,196 cr

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The Food Corporation of India and state procurement agencies have bought 26 per cent more paddy so far in this year's kharif marketing season at 170.53 lakh tonne for Rs 32,196 crore. Paddy procurement for kharif 2020-21 is continuing at a good pace in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala and Gujarat with purchase of over 170.53 lakh tonne of paddy till Tuesday against 134.85 lakh tonne in the same period last year. Out of the total purchase, Punjab alone has contributed 114.97 lakh tonne, which is around 67 per cent of the total procurement. "About 14.37 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs 32,195.69 crore," an official statement said

Procurement operations of seed cotton (kapas) under MSP are going on smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan  and Madhya Pradesh. Till October 27, total 4,42,266 cotton bales valuing Rs 1,299.51 crore have been procured, benefitting  84,138 farmers, it said

Oilseeds, pulses and copra are also being purchased.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium needs plasma to continue COVID-19 studies, Red Cross says

Belgian clinical studies to study the effectiveness of blood plasma for people recovering from COVID-19 are at risk of being suspended because of low plasma stocks, doctors said, prompting a call for more blood donors to come forward.The Be...

People will give befitting reply to Cong's arrogance: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said the people of the state will give a befitting reply to the Congresss arrogance in the next weeks by-elections. He was addressing a rally in Anuppur, where a bypoll will b...

MSMEs in Coimbatore told to enter defence, aerospace sectors

With the Centre aiming to double the number of MSMEs in the defence and aerospace sectors in the next four to five years, the industrial eco system and MSMEs here should now enter the sectors, a top official of the Defence Department said o...

Wipro to acquire Encore Theme Technologies for Rs 95 cr

IT services firm Wipro on Wednesday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Encore Theme Technologies - a specialist in providing SaaS and Cloud solutions in financial services - for up to Rs 95 crore. Chennai-based Encore Them...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020