Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Gulf Coast energy complex braces for another storm strike

Energy firms shut nearly half the offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production, turned off undersea pipelines and evacuated workers as Hurricane Zeta steamed on Wednesday toward the oil and refining complex along the U.S. Gulf Coast. Zeta accelerated and intensified early Wednesday and was forecast to crash into Louisiana later in the day as a "significant hurricane" with winds of up to 90 miles per hour (150 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Service said.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 22:40 IST
U.S. Gulf Coast energy complex braces for another storm strike

Energy firms shut nearly half the offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production, turned off undersea pipelines and evacuated workers as Hurricane Zeta steamed on Wednesday toward the oil and refining complex along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Zeta accelerated and intensified early Wednesday and was forecast to crash into Louisiana later in the day as a "significant hurricane" with winds of up to 90 miles per hour (150 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Service said. Energy producers had shut about half the offshore region's oil and natural gas output, or 914,811 barrels of oil and 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas, the U.S. offshore energy regulator said.

BP Plc, Chevron Corp, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Murphy Oil Corp were among the major oil producers that had evacuated workers from 157 offshore facilities. Occidental Petroleum Corp, the third-largest offshore Gulf of Mexico producer, said it was implementing storm procedures. Ports along the Mississippi River from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to the Gulf of Mexico, and from Gulfport, Mississippi, east to Pensacola, Florida, were closed by the U.S. Coast Guard to vessel traffic.

Repeated storm shutdowns this year have been costly for oil and gas producers and processors. Some were pulling staff for at least the sixth time since June and having to exit under COVID-19 pandemic precautions. Zeta is the 11th named storm of the year to make a U.S. landfall and will be the seventh named storm this year to affect energy producers along the Gulf Coast.

The loss of millions of barrels of oil production lost from the storms have not impacted markets. U.S. oil futures were off 5% on Wednesday as energy demand has been crushed by the pandemic and crude oil supplies in storage risen. Gulf Coast refiners, which had not already halted operations, were planning to run through the storm, people familiar with plant operations said. An onshore gas processing plant removed its workers on Tuesday, and two Louisiana oil-processing facilities have been idled since storms earlier this year.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata to hold virtual meeting to review COVID-19 situation

To take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state post Durga Puja festival, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold a virtual administrative review meeting with ministers and senior officials on November 5, official ...

ED arrests Kerala CM's former secy; Union minister Muraleedharan says 'it proves CM's involvement'

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Wednesday recorded the arrest of former principal secretary of Kerala chief minister M Sivasankar in a money laundering case in connection with the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case. Earlier this morning the ED to...

German federal, state govts agree new lockdown steps from Nov. 2

Germanys federal and state governments have agreed to introduce new lockdown measures starting from Nov. 2 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.These are tough measures, Merkel told reporters, ad...

FBI warning played a role in Facebook downplaying NY Post report, Zuckerberg says

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that a warning from the FBI on hack-and-leak operations before the Nov. 3 presidential election played a role in its decision to limit the reach of stories from the New York Pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020