Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt hikes ethanol price by 5-8pc

The Union Cabinet on Thursday raised the price of ethanol for doping in petrol by 5-8 per cent, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said. The move will help farmers get remunerative price while also cutting down oil imports, he said. As much as 10 per cent ethanol is doped in petrol.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 15:17 IST
Govt hikes ethanol price by 5-8pc
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet on Thursday raised the price of ethanol for doping in petrol by 5-8 percent, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said. The move will help farmers get remunerative price while also cutting down oil imports, he said.

As much as 10 percent ethanol is doped in petrol. The move also checks pollution as ethanol is environment-friendly, the minister added.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pradhan invites global industry to become partners in India’s shared prosperity

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has invited the global industry and experts to become partners in Indias shared prosperity by enhancing Indias production of all forms of energy. Speaking at the co...

Kano government tells private schools to slash fees by 25 percent

Nigerias Kano State Commissioner of Education, Muhammad Sanusi Kiru, has issued a deadline of November 1 for the private school proprietors in the state to slash down their school fees by 25 percent or it will cancel the third term of the 2...

Kashmiri Pandit organisations welcome notification that allows Indians to buy land in J-K

Kashmiri Pandit organisations, including Roots in Kashmir RIK, Jammu Kashmir Vichar Manch JKVM and Youth for Panun Kashmir, have welcomed the central governments decision to allow Indians to purchase land in Jammu and Kashmir. According to ...

Ajay Jayaram, Shubhankar Dey out of SaarLorLux Open; in isolation amid COVID scare

Indian shuttlers Ajay Jayaram and Shubhankar Dey were on Thursday forced out of the SaarLorLux Open after being put in isolation owing to contact with COVID positive father-cum-coach of defending champion Lakshya Sen, who has already withdr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020