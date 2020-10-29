Govt hikes ethanol price by 5-8pc
The Union Cabinet on Thursday raised the price of ethanol for doping in petrol by 5-8 per cent, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said. The move will help farmers get remunerative price while also cutting down oil imports, he said. As much as 10 per cent ethanol is doped in petrol.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 15:17 IST
The Union Cabinet on Thursday raised the price of ethanol for doping in petrol by 5-8 percent, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said. The move will help farmers get remunerative price while also cutting down oil imports, he said.
As much as 10 percent ethanol is doped in petrol. The move also checks pollution as ethanol is environment-friendly, the minister added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Prakash Javadekar