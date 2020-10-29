Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three Coega projects underway valued at R380 million

The projects, which have brought about much-needed jobs in the economy of the Eastern Cape, have created about 290 construction jobs thus far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 29-10-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 17:46 IST
Three Coega projects underway valued at R380 million
With infrastructure forming a key part of South Africa’s economic recovery plan, Special Economic Zones (SEZ) such as Coega, have a role to play in stimulating economic growth and job creation. Image Credit: ANI

The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) -- the developer and operator of the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ) -- has three projects underway, collectively valued at about R380 million, which have created jobs for the local community.

The projects, which have brought about much-needed jobs in the economy of the Eastern Cape, have created about 290 construction jobs thus far.

"Having experienced limited to no economic activity during the earlier levels of the South African government national lockdown, these jobs have come at a time when many families are struggling to make ends meet," the CDC said on Thursday.

The projects -- which include African Port Logistics and Infrastructure (citrus sector), valued at R264 million; the expansion of the Coega multi-user facility, valued at R71 million, and DHL Logistics Facility (logistics sector), valued at R156 million -- form part of the province's economic priority sectors.

With infrastructure forming a key part of South Africa's economic recovery plan, Special Economic Zones (SEZ) such as Coega, have a role to play in stimulating economic growth and job creation.

The multi-user facility (phase two) is located in Zone 3 of the Coega SEZ. It is currently under construction, with over 151 construction jobs created so far.

The 7 000m2 facility is a replica model of the successful phase one, which is now fully occupied.

"It seeks to provide affordable industrial space for many small-to-medium companies, especially entrepreneurs wishing to grow their business. Since the establishment of the multi-use facility, it has provided local people with employment in the construction industry," the CDC said.

Building student from the Coega Skills Centre and who is currently a bricklayer at the construction site, Siphokazi Xakana, 33, said the skills she has obtained during her employment on this project have assisted her with the grow she needs as a young female in a male-dominated industry.

Edgard Fransma, 29, from the Northern Areas, is currently a general work on the project. He also shared his experience working at Coega.

"The experience and exposure I have obtained from the multi-user facility construction, particularly in steel structures, has enhanced my skills set," Fransman said.

Also under construction is the African Port Logistics and Infrastructure project, which will see the development of a fruit packaging facility, fruit cold storage and a container depot.

The project has to date has created over 147 jobs in construction and a further 14 SMMEs having benefited.

The third project is the DHL Logistics Facility, which will occupy a total of 11 400m2 and will see the development of a warehouse and offices.

The project is estimated to create 380 construction jobs and further small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs).

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Whole world knows Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism: India

The whole world knows about Pakistans role in supporting terrorism and no amount of denial can hide this truth, India said on Thursday in sharp reaction to Islamabads objection to references to it and cross-border terrorism in the Indo-US j...

Govt bans export of onion seeds

The government on Thursday banned exports of onion seeds with immediate effect amidst rising prices of the bulb in the domestic markets. Earlier, the export of onion seeds was in the restricted category, which means an exporter was required...

Vodafone Idea Q2 loss narrows to Rs 7,218 cr

Debt-ridden telecom firm Vodafone Idea on Thursday reported narrowing of its consolidated loss to Rs 7,218.2 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a loss of Rs 50,897.9 crore in the same quarter of the previou...

South Africa's wage freeze plan hinged on "difficult" negotiations, says Fitch

South Africas plan to freeze public sector wages, announced by the finance minister in a budget speech, will face opposition from labour unions, ratings firm Fitch said on Thursday.The success of the plan will depend crucially on difficult ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020