Arrest of Bineesh Kodiyeri reveals degeneration of CPM in Kerala: V Muraleedharan

Responding to the arrest of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPM secretary in connection with a narcotics case, BJP leader and Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Thursday called it "just another example of the stark contrast to what is being preached and practised by communists in Kerala" and said the arrest shows the degeneration that has happened in Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 20:17 IST
BJP leader V Muraleedharan speaking to ANI in Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Responding to the arrest of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPM secretary in connection with a narcotics case, BJP leader and Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Thursday called it "just another example of the stark contrast to what is being preached and practised by communists in Kerala" and said the arrest shows the degeneration that has happened in Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala. "The arrest of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of @CPIMKerala State secretary @b_kodiyeri in Drug Trafficking by @dir_ed is just another example of the stark contrast to what is being preached & practised by communists in Kerala," Muraleedharan tweeted.

Speaking to ANI here, the Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs said: "This shows the degeneration that has happened in CPM in Kerala. The party secretary's son could not be influenced to serve the proclaimed idealistic cause of communists which is to work for people." "It has brought shame to the political activists of Kerala that political leader's son is directly involved in drug trafficking as well as in money laundering. Accounted money of Rs 50 lakh has been invested in a restaurant in Bengaluru is the charge that is coming up," he added.

Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of Kerala's CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a narcotics case on Thursday. He was summoned by the ED earlier in the day for questioning over allegations of his connection with an accused in the Bengaluru drug case. (ANI)

