Schools, colleges to open in Andhra from Nov 2

Schools and colleges will be opened in Andhra Pradesh from November 2 and classes will be conducted on alternate days, a government official said on Thursday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 29-10-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 22:20 IST
Schools, colleges to open in Andhra from Nov 2
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Schools and colleges will be opened in Andhra Pradesh from November 2 and classes will be conducted on alternate days, a government official said on Thursday. According to a press statement from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office, all measures are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Government Nilam Sawhney has explained the schedule of re-opening of the classes. Classes for 9th, 10th, Intermediate First Year (11th) and Intermediate Second Year (12th) will be held for half-day only.

All colleges for higher education will be conducted in rotation method. Classes for 6th, 7th and 8th standards will start from November 23. Classes will be held for half-day only. The classes for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th standards will start from December 14. Classes will be held for half-day only, and on alternate days only. This schedule is applicable for all government and private educational institutes, as per the press statement. (ANI)

