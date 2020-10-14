PM assures Andhra, T'gana CMs of all help after heavy rains cause loss of lives, damage

PM assures Andhra, T'gana CMs of all help after heavy rains cause loss of lives, damagePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 19:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday after the two southern states were hit by heavy rains and assured them of all possible support and assistance from the Centre in the rescue-and-relief work
At least 10 and 15 people were killed in rain-related incidents across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively, following torrential downpour in the last 48 hours
In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Spoke to @TelanganaCMO KCR Garu and AP CM @ysjagan Garu regarding the situation in Telangana and AP respectively due to heavy rainfall. Assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre in rescue & relief work. My thoughts are with those affected due to the heavy rains."
