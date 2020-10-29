Maharashtra minister urges Railway Ministry to increase number of local trains in Mumbai

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh on Thursday said a letter has been written to Railway Ministry to increase the number of local trains in Mumbai in view of number of commuters. Speaking to reporters here, Shaikh said, "We have written a letter to Railway Ministry to increase the number of trains in view of number of passengers they have also written a reply on which we will deliberate on it. We will hear the issues of them and try to reopen the local train in Mumbai."On October 28, the Maharashtra government proposed Railways to reopen the services of Mumbai local trains for the general public.

The proposal includes the option of opening the services in a staggered manner and three slots - 4.30 am to 7.30 am, 11 am to 4 pm and 8 pm till the last local- have been suggested.It has also proposed two slots for people related to providing essential services- 8 am to 10.30 am and 5 pm to 7.30 pm. The Maharashtra government has also proposed it will run one ladies special train after every one hour and sought inputs from the Railways for the same. It is noteworthy that women had previously been allowed to avail the local train facilities. The demand comes amid the stoppage in train services for general passengers owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,30,286 active COVID-19 cases in the state with 14,86,926 recovered and 43,554 deaths so far. (ANI)