Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra minister urges Railway Ministry to increase number of local trains in Mumbai

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh on Thursday said a letter has been written to Railway Ministry to increase the number of local trains in Mumbai in view of number of commuters.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-10-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 22:24 IST
Maharashtra minister urges Railway Ministry to increase number of local trains in Mumbai
Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh on Thursday said a letter has been written to Railway Ministry to increase the number of local trains in Mumbai in view of number of commuters. Speaking to reporters here, Shaikh said, "We have written a letter to Railway Ministry to increase the number of trains in view of number of passengers they have also written a reply on which we will deliberate on it. We will hear the issues of them and try to reopen the local train in Mumbai."On October 28, the Maharashtra government proposed Railways to reopen the services of Mumbai local trains for the general public.

The proposal includes the option of opening the services in a staggered manner and three slots - 4.30 am to 7.30 am, 11 am to 4 pm and 8 pm till the last local- have been suggested.It has also proposed two slots for people related to providing essential services- 8 am to 10.30 am and 5 pm to 7.30 pm. The Maharashtra government has also proposed it will run one ladies special train after every one hour and sought inputs from the Railways for the same. It is noteworthy that women had previously been allowed to avail the local train facilities. The demand comes amid the stoppage in train services for general passengers owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,30,286 active COVID-19 cases in the state with 14,86,926 recovered and 43,554 deaths so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Man arrested for cheating people in J-K's Samba

A man was arrested for allegedly cheating people and looting them of gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district on Thursday, officials saidA written complaint was received at Vijaypur police station by two wom...

India dealt with border crisis with China with firmness, maturity: Foreign Secretary

India has dealt with the worst crisis in decades along its border with China with firmness and maturity despite facing the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday. In an address at a ...

Mumbai Indians first team to quality for IPL play-offs

Mumbai Indians on Thursday became the first team to qualify for the play-offs after Chennai Super Kings pulled off a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders hereWhile CSK were already out of the tournament, the loss made KKRs task a lot t...

WB Guv meets Shah, TMC calls him "loudspeaker" of BJP

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the state of affairs and affairs of state, which he said, has turned into a police state and criticised its law and order situation. During th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020