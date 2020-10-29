Top UN official strongly condemns "barbaric attack" in French church

A top UN official has strongly condemned the "barbaric attack" in a French church on Thursday, stressing that such heinous acts targeting civilians, including worshippers, are intolerable and "utterly unjustifiable". High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Ángel Moratinos "strongly condemns the barbaric attack" that killed three people -- two women and a man -- at the Notre-Dame Basilica in the city of Nice on the southeast coast of France.

Moratinos "stresses that such heinous attacks targeting civilians, including worshippers, are intolerable and utterly unjustifiable whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed," a statement issued by the spokesperson for the High Representative said. Moratinos reiterated that such outrageous crimes should not dissuade people from working together to promote mutual respect and peace globally as one humanity.

He emphasised that "we should reject and stand-up against those who falsely and maliciously invoke religion to fuel division and spread fear and hatred." He called for mutual respect of all religions and faiths and for fostering a culture of fraternity and peace. Moratinos recalled the UN Plan of Action to Safeguard Religious Sites, developed by the UNAOC, and called on all governments and relevant stakeholders to support its implementation.