Local committee moves court after Jaipur police disallow burning of Ravana effigy

Jaipur Police did not allow people to burn Ravana effigy in Pratap Nagar on Dussehra in the wake of guidelines relating to COVID-19 pandemic. Expressing unhappiness with police intervention, the Pratap Nagar committee has knocked on the door of the court. The police had taken the effigy of Ravana into its custody. People raising their voices against police action demanded the return of the effigy of Ravana.

Pratap Nagar Kendriya Samiti president Om Prakash Baheti said that though they had made everyone aware of this, the Ravana effigy was taken away. He demanded to return Ravana to the situation it was in. "We will burn the effigy according to time or else we will stage protest because it is a matter related to the faith of Hindus," he said. The committee has also demanded to take action against the concerned police official.

Pratap Nagar Kendriya Vikas Samiti has moved an application in the court to issue a direction to concerned authorities to release Ravan from the possession of Pratap Nagar police station. The court will hear the matter on October 31. In the application, advocate Vikas Somani told the court that the committee has been organising the Dussehra fair for the last 20 years and burning Ravana effigy. This time, in view of corona infection, it was decided not to organise the fair and to burn Ravana in the presence of five officials of the committee. This information was also given in the police station, he said.

The application said that despite the information, the Pratapnagar police station came to the Ravana Dahan site and threatened the members of the management committee. They also took the effigy of Ravana to the police station. The effigy is the property of the committee. Apart from this, there is a possibility of the effigy getting spoiled by lying in the open. At the same time, the police also do not need effigy for research. Therefore, the effigy of Ravana should be handed over to the committee, the advocate urged the court. (ANI)