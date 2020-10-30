Left Menu
J-K: Mortal remains of BJP worker killed in Kulgam brought to his residence

The mortal remains of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Umer Ramzan Hajam were brought to his residence on Friday after he was shot dead by terrorists in YK Pora.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-10-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 15:30 IST
Visuals from the residence of the slain BJP worker. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The mortal remains of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Umer Ramzan Hajam were brought to his residence on Friday after he was shot dead by terrorists in YK Pora. Hajam and two others, Fida Hussain Yatoo and Umer Rashid Beigh were fired upon by terrorists in YK Pora, Kulgam on Thursday.

They were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where they were declared as brought dead, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said. Expressing his anguish over the killings, Manoj Sinha, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor said that the perpetrators of violence were the enemies of humanity and such cowardly acts could not be justified.

BJP National President JP Nadda also expressed condolences to the families of the three political workers who were killed in the Qazigund area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district, saying that the departure of such patriots was a big loss for the country. (ANI)

