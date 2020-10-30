YSRCP govt cheating farmers on every front, says Nara Lokesh

Left Menu
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday hit out at the YSRCP government by accusing it of cheating the farmers and not paying compensation for the loss they suffered due to heavy rains in the state.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 30-10-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 19:32 IST
TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday hit out at the YSRCP government by accusing it of cheating the farmers and not paying compensation for the loss they suffered due to heavy rains in the state. "The YSRCP government is cheating the farmers on every front. They did not pay compensation to the farmers who are victims of heavy rains and floods this year. I toured five districts, met with many farmers. Contrary to government publicity, no input subsidy was paid to them," Nara Lokesh said.

The TDP general secretary told that the number of tenant farmers receiving Rytu Bharosa's financial assistance had drastically reduced. "Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to give an input subsidy of Rs 13,500 for all the farmers under 'YSR Rytu Bharosa - PM KISAN'. He did not say he would include the central government's financial assistance of Rs 6,000 in it. But after coming to power, he included central assistance and is paying only Rs 7,500 as state share. Andhra Pradesh has become the 'Bihar' of South India. Law and order have disappeared and Dalit farmers are handcuffed on false implications" Lokesh claimed. Comparing previous TDP-led state government with Chief Minister Jagan Reddy's government, he said that his party had built seven lakh houses for the poor and the current government is not allocating them to the beneficiaries. "In fact, this government has selected unviable lands for the poor. It is false news that TDP filed a case against the allotment of lands and houses to the poor as suggested. I have evidence that YSRCP, ZPTC, and MPTC filed a case against allotment. I challenge them for open debate," he said.

The TDP leader further put forth his party's four demands from the state government. "We want 100 percent enumeration of crop damage and Rs 25,000 per acre compensation should be given. Secondly, the Aqua sector is also adversely affected, hence each aqua farmer should be given Rs 5 lakhs. Thirdly, the government should announce and pay a minimum support price to the damaged crops. Lastly, every family affected by floods should be given Rs 5,000 compensation," he concluded. (ANI).

