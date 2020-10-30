Left Menu
PM inaugurates dynamic lighting for Sardar Sarovar Dam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated dynamic lighting for the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat.

ANI | Kevadia (Gujarat) | Updated: 30-10-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 21:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated dynamic lighting for the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated dynamic lighting for the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat. He also unveiled the website of Statue of Unity in all the UN official languages and launched the Kevadia App, at the Unity Glow Garden.

Meanwhile, he inaugurated and visited the Cactus Garden. It is a unique theme park spread over an area of 3.61 acre. It has a glimmering array of installations, figures, and optical illusions PM to welcome all tourists to experience the joy of night tourism. It is a grand architectural greenhouse with 450 national and international species from 17 countries. It has around 6 lakh plants including 1.9 lakh cactus plants in an area spread over 25 acre. (ANI)

