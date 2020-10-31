Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan govt introduces Bill to amend new essential commodities Act

Aiming at protecting "consumers from hoarding and black-marketing of agricultural produce", Rajasthan government on Saturday introduced the Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2020, in the state Legislative Assembly.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 31-10-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 14:28 IST
Rajasthan govt introduces Bill to amend new essential commodities Act
Representative Assembly . Image Credit: ANI

Aiming at protecting "consumers from hoarding and black marketing of agricultural produce", Rajasthan government on Saturday introduced the Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2020, in the state Legislative Assembly. The fifth sitting of the current Assembly session of Rajasthan resumed its business on Saturday after it was adjourned on August 24.

The discussion on the Bill will take place from Monday. An official document read the Bill will "amend and add special provisions in the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, in their application to the State of Rajasthan, with a view to protecting consumers from hoarding and black marketing of agricultural produce and to secure and protect the interests and livelihood of farmers and farm labourers as also all others engaged in agriculture and related activities."

This is an attempt by the Congress-run state government to modify one of the three farm laws, passed in the last monsoon session of Parliament. The three laws are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Source Natural Foods and Herbal Supplements Ltd. Signs MOU with Verstegen Spices & Sauces B.V.

Bangalore, Karnataka, IndiaNewsVoirSource Natural Foods and Herbal Supplements Ltd., a subsidiary of Sriveda Sattva Pvt. Ltd. Sri Sri Tattva, which manufactures a comprehensive range of Ayurvedic, Health Dietary Supplements and Food produc...

IPL 13: Mumbai Indians wins toss, opts to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals here at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. The last time these two teams met in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL, Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals b...

Ensure minimum govt, maximum governance: PM's mantra to IAS probationers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday advised the probationary civil servants to take decisions in the national interest by following the mantra of minimum government and maximum governance. He also asked them to stay away from limelight...

MI win toss, opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl in their Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals here on Saturday. Mumbai Indians, who have already qualified for the playoffs, made a couple of changes with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020