Left Menu
Development News Edition

Action will be taken as no permission sought for Mahapanchayat in Ballabhgarh, says police

After lots of chaos and disruption in the Mahapanchayat held in Ballabhgarh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sumer Singh on Saturday said action would be taken against the organisers as no permission was taken for the event.

ANI | Ballabhgarh (Haryana) | Updated: 01-11-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 16:08 IST
Action will be taken as no permission sought for Mahapanchayat in Ballabhgarh, says police
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After lots of chaos and disruption in the Mahapanchayat held in Ballabhgarh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sumer Singh on Saturday said action would be taken against the organisers as no permission was taken for the event. People from 36 communities (Biradari) took part in the Mahapanchayat held today seeking justice in the Nikita Tomar murder case. The several hundred people who were present at the event demanded capital punishment for the accused.

Many of the youths participating in the event turned aggressive and tried to block the Mathura highway. They also raised slogans against the police. Several policemen, along with paramilitary forces, had been deployed to control the situation. The forces had to resort to baton charge and also detained several protestors.

Meanwhile, after the chaos, the community leaders have decided to reassemble on November 8 to pay tributes to the deceased and decide the future course of action. Virender Gaur, head of the coordination committee of 'Justice for Nikita' campaign while talking to ANI said, "We discussed many issues today, we want capital punishment against culprits, we want the trials to be conducted at a fast track court, we also want a law to be passed to control love Jihad incidents."

Earlier, the Haryana Police had arrested prime accused Tauseef and his associate Rehan, who had accompanied him for allegedly killing Nikita outside her college in Ballabhgarh. 21-year-old student Nikita in Haryana was recently shot dead in broad daylight just outside her college by the accused. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1 pm NATION CAL18 BH-POLL-LD PM-RALLY Modi talks of Paks Pulwama confession, attacks double yuvraj in Bihar rallies ChapraSamastipur, Nov 1 PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday excoriated th...

Police use pepper spray to disperse 'unlawful' rally in North Carolina, 8 arrested

Law enforcement officers used pepper spray on demonstrators on Saturday to break up a rally to a polling place in Graham, North Carolina, after the demonstration was deemed unsafe and unlawful. At least eight people were arrested during the...

UAE cuts spending in 2021 federal budget

The cabinet of the United Arab Emirates approved a smaller federal budget for 2021 in a sign that the country is curbing expenditure amid the coronavirus crisis and lower oil prices.The budget for next year was set at 58 billion dirhams 15....

Cycling-Tour Down Under's 2021 race cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Tour Down Under in Australia that was scheduled to take place in January has been cancelled as the COVID-19 pandemic has made logistics difficult, organisers said on Sunday. Traditionally the first World Tour race of the season, the rac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020