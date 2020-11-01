Left Menu
At Badrinath Dham zero degree Celsius temperature at night

With winters setting into Uttarakhand, the temperature at night at Badrinath Dham has touched zero degree Celsius.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 01-11-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 22:38 IST
Badrinath Dham faces zero degree temperature at night. Image Credit: ANI

With winters setting into Uttarakhand, the temperature at night at Badrinath Dham has touched zero degree Celsius. "I came here for darshan and on my way to the temple I found ice, it feels good" a visitor said on Sunday.

The winter season in the state of Uttarakhand is quite long. Beginning from October it ends in March and the weather during these months can be chilly with the average minimum temperature of 5°C in most of the towns, villages, and cities of the state. Portals of Badrinath Temple will be closed for the winter season from November 19. The date for closing the temple portals is decided on the occasion of Dussehra every year.

The Chief Executive Officer of Chardham Devasthanam Board, BD Singh, Rawal Ishwari Prasad Namboodri of Badrinath Dham, Tirtha Purohit and hundreds of devotees, will be present on November 19, the day when portals of Badrinath Temple will be closed.

