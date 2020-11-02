Left Menu
Development News Edition

China rejects Australia's appeal to remove barley import tariff, say sources

China has rejected Australia's appeal to scrap a tariff on its barley exports, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, all but closing the door on a trade worth about A$1.5 billion ($1.05 billion) in 2018. The rejection comes after Australia sought a formal review over duties totalling 80.5% that China imposed this year, citing as grounds subsidies and dumping, activities that Australia has denied.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 11:04 IST
China rejects Australia's appeal to remove barley import tariff, say sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China has rejected Australia's appeal to scrap a tariff on its barley exports, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, all but closing the door on a trade worth about A$1.5 billion ($1.05 billion) in 2018.

The rejection comes after Australia sought a formal review over duties totalling 80.5% that China imposed this year, citing as grounds subsidies and dumping, activities that Australia has denied. "We were informed last week that the application was unsuccessful," said one Australian government source, who sought anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media. "We are extremely disappointed, but not surprised."

China's commerce ministry did not immediately reply to requests for comment. Australia had requested the ministry in August for a formal review of its processes, following the imposition of the duties on barley. About 70% of Australian exports of the grain typically go to China, Australian data show.

China concluded that Australia's Murray Darling Plan, a scheme to spruce up an ecologically vital river system, provided a subsidy for growers, although Australia denies it subsidises barley production. Its rejection will force Australian farmers to sell barley to the domestic livestock industry at prices less than sales to China would have earned.

Australian barley production is expected to top 10 million tonnes after rain revived some of the biggest growing regions following years of drought. China's decision also comes at a time of fraught ties that have spilled into trade focused on food products and iron ore.

The latest irritant was Australia's push for an international inquiry into the source of the coronavirus that emerged in China's central city of Wuhan late last year and spread worldwide. Earlier this year, China suspended beef imports, launched a dumping investigation into Australian wine and told its millers to stop buying Australian cotton.

Barley is typically used in breads and soups and dried to create malt for beer production, as well as being used for animal feed.

Also Read: Australian police get information on alleged Vatican funds transfer amid Pell case

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Manipal Hospitals to acquire Columbia Asia Hospitals

Manipal Hospitals on Monday announced its intent to acquire 100 per cent stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited Columbia Asia. Manipal Hospitals said the acquisition offers it a remarkable geographical and cultural fit, and provid...

Anne Hathaway's advice to Zoe Kravitz on playing Catwoman: Don’t listen to anybody

Hollywood star Anne Hathaway says she is looking forward to actor Zoe Kravitz version of Catwoman in filmmkaer Matt Reeves The Batman movie. Hathaway, who played the DC Comics character of Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in Christopher Nolan-dire...

Mutation in novel coronavirus may have made it more contagious: Study

The novel coronavirus is accumulating genetic mutations, one of which may have made it more contagious, according to a study involving more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients in the US. The research, published in the journal mBIO, however, did no...

Targeting journalists takes a toll on 'societies as a whole' – UN chief

If we do not protect journalists, our ability to remain informed and make evidence-based decisions is severely hampered, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres spelled out in his message for the day. And when they cannot safely do their jobs, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020